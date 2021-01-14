close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

GB elections replay of 2018 polls: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021
PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File

LAHORE: The General Elections of 2018 were carried out on an "experimental basis" after which "selected leaders were imposed on the nation through the process of rigging", PML-N's secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said Thursday.

According to a news report by Geo.tv, Iqbal was addressing a press conference in Lahore, during which he also said that the Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2020 were a "replay of the 2018 rigged elections."

"The nation is asking [lawmakers] to respect their votes," Ahsan Iqbal said. "Countries that do not respect people's mandate put their integrity at stake."

PML-N's secretary-general said that past governments had violated the dignity of the vote, and as a result, "half of the country is already lost."

Latest News

More From Pakistan