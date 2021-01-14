GB elections replay of 2018 polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File

LAHORE: The General Elections of 2018 were carried out on an "experimental basis" after which "selected leaders were imposed on the nation through the process of rigging", PML-N's secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said Thursday.



According to a news report by Geo.tv, Iqbal was addressing a press conference in Lahore, during which he also said that the Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2020 were a "replay of the 2018 rigged elections."

"The nation is asking [lawmakers] to respect their votes," Ahsan Iqbal said. "Countries that do not respect people's mandate put their integrity at stake."

PML-N's secretary-general said that past governments had violated the dignity of the vote, and as a result, "half of the country is already lost."