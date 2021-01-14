Sindh registers 1,235 cases, 11 deaths in the last 24 hours

Motorists riding motorbikes along a street wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: Sindh's chief minister said Thursday that the province registered as many as 11 coronavirus deaths and 1,235 new cases, down from 14 deaths and 1,769 infections recorded a day earlier.



As reported by Geo News, the overall cases in the province have reached 231,953, while the death toll stands at 3,755, CM Murad Ali Shah said in a statement.

The chief minister said that 13,008 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which, 1,235 infections were recorded, taking the detection rate to 9.5%.

On a positive note, CM Shah said that 210,774 patients had recovered from the virus, including 647 who had recovered in the last 24 hours.



At present, there are 17,424 patients are under treatment in the province, out of which 16,525 are under home isolation, 12 at isolation centres, and 887 at different hospitals.

"The condition of 817 patients [is] critical," he said, adding that 92 of those patients have been shifted to ventilators.

Meanwhile, out of the 1,235 new cases, 979 had been detected from Karachi, including 351 from District South, 293 East, 121 Central, 119 Korangi, 54 Malir, and 41 West.



Moreover, Hyderabad recorded 48 new cases, Matiari 27, Jamshoro 24, Tando Allahyar 21, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 19 each, Jacobabad 16, Ghotki seven, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Larkana and Sukkur five each, Kambar and Sujawal 4 each, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot three each, Kashmore two, Mirpurkhas one.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan reported its biggest jump in novel coronavirus cases in nearly a month.

Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed that 3,097 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country on January 13, raising the national tally to 511,921.



The last time Pakistan's single-day tally crossed the 3,000 mark was on December 18 last year when NCOC reported 3,179 infections.