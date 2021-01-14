close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
January 14, 2021

India martyrs Pakistan Army soldier in latest unprovoked ceasefire violation: ISPR

Thu, Jan 14, 2021
Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, resident of Gujar Khan. ISPR/Handout via The News

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army has martyred a Pakistan Army soldier in what became the latest unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in the Gujar sector, the military's media wing said in a statement Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its statement said the Indian troops "initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Dewa Sector" and, in a prompt response, Pakistan Army "inflicted heavy losses to [the] enemy in terms of men and material".

"In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, resident of Gujar Khan embraced martyrdom while responding valiantly to the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation," the ISPR added.

Last week, two people were injured after Indian Army troops once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar sectors situated along the Line of Control (LoC).

"The Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population residing along the LoC with mortars and automatics," ISPR said, adding that India has committed 38 ceasefire violations along the LoC since January 1.

