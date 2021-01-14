Three naval officers promoted to rear admiral rank: Pakistan Navy

The Pakistan Navy (PN) has announced promotion of three commodores to the rank of rear admiral.

A statement issued by the PN’s media wing on Thursday said commodores Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Salman Ilyas have been promoted rear admiral with immediate effect.

All three newly-promoted officers are recipients of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and are graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad.

"The officers have illustrious service career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments," said the press release.

Javed Iqbal was commissioned in the weapon engineering branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He holds a master's degree in communication and electric systems from the United Kingdom and has commanded appointments including commanding officer NPEC and commander technical support (coastal) Jinnah Naval Base in Ormara. His major staff appointments include PN technical liaison officer in France, senior staff officer (submarine) to commander logistics, director submarine maintenance at the Naval Headquarters and deputy chief manager technical at the Maritime Technological Complex.

Muhammad Sohail Arshad was commissioned in the weapon engineering branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. His command appointments include deputy managing director submarine and general manager submarine projects at PN Dockyard. His major staff appointments include staff officer (electrical) at COMSUBS, staff officer (submarine) to commander logistics at the Headquarters and member technical AGOSTA 90-B Submarine in France and director-general submarine projects. He also performed duties as directing staff at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore

Salman Ilyas was commission in the construction branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. He holds a master's degree in naval architecture from the UK. His command appointments include commandant PNS KARSAZ and general manager (technical) at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. His major staff appointments include assistant manager (structure & quality assurance) in Saudi Arabia, manager piping at PN Dockyard and manager (design & shipbuilding) KS&EW in Karachi. He also served as director naval construction at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.