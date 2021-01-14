Video message of Murad Raas for parents on reopening of schools in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government will ensure that coronavirus safety protocols are strictly implemented in the educational institutions, Education Minister Murad Raas said on Wednesday.



Murad Raas, in a video message, said: “We are reopening schools from January 18 and in the first phase, students of high school will resume classes. In the second phase, the students of primary and elementary schools will start in-person learning while universities will reopen from Feb 1.”

The federal government had earlier announced a phase-wise plan to reopen educational institutes from January 18 which were closed on November 26 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The provincial minister said no other sector has shown more discipline than schools in implementing COVID-19 SOPs and told the parents that the government remained vigilant on this throughout the period when educational institutes were opened previously.

"I request parents to send their kids to schools. The corona SOPs will be followed more strictly than before and we are making the best arrangements for the safety of the children,” he added.

On January 4, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that the government will make no compromise on children's health and another meeting will be held to review the latest coronavirus situation in the country.