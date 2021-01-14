PM Imran Khan uploads photograph from 1989 on Instagram

Photo via Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday shared a photograph of himself from the year 1989 on Instragam to completely wow his fans.

In the snapshot, the premier could be seen rocking a grey sweater teamed with a pair of black dress pants and matching Derby shoes.

To strike a pose, he could be seen sitting on a raised concrete platform, leaning against a pillar. He gazed straight at the camera and flashed a small smile.







Per usual, the pic became an instant hit, garnering more than 118,000 likes within a few hours of having been posted.

"My handsome PM. We love you so much," one user wrote.

"What a great leader you are!! I admire you," another fan chimed in.

"Masha Allah, as always the best," a third follower commented.







