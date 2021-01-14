PM Imran Khan uploads photograph from 1989 on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday shared a photograph of himself from the year 1989 on Instragam to completely wow his fans.
In the snapshot, the premier could be seen rocking a grey sweater teamed with a pair of black dress pants and matching Derby shoes.
To strike a pose, he could be seen sitting on a raised concrete platform, leaning against a pillar. He gazed straight at the camera and flashed a small smile.
Per usual, the pic became an instant hit, garnering more than 118,000 likes within a few hours of having been posted.
"My handsome PM. We love you so much," one user wrote.
"What a great leader you are!! I admire you," another fan chimed in.
"Masha Allah, as always the best," a third follower commented.