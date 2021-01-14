close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

PM Imran Khan uploads photograph from 1989 on Instagram

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021
Photo via Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday shared a photograph of himself from the year 1989  on Instragam to completely wow his fans.

In the snapshot, the premier could be seen rocking a grey sweater teamed with a pair of black dress pants and matching Derby shoes.

To strike a pose, he could be seen sitting on a raised concrete platform, leaning against a pillar. He gazed straight at the camera and flashed a small smile. 


Per usual, the pic became an instant hit, garnering more than 118,000 likes within a few hours of having been posted. 

"My handsome PM. We love you so much," one user wrote.

"What a great leader you are!!  I admire you," another fan chimed in.

"Masha Allah, as always the best," a third follower commented. 



Latest News

More From Pakistan