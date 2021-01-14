Karachi youth accidentally shot, wounded while filming TikTok clip

Photo: File

KARACHI: In yet another unfortunate incident, a young Karachi man accidentally got shot and sustained wounds while he and his friend were trying to film a TikTok video.

Per a report by Geo News, Ibrahim Hyderi Police said that the incident took place in Umar Colony, where two young men were posing for the video while holding loaded guns in their hands.

During the video shoot, one of the friends pulled the trigger by mistake and shot the other.

The injured man was shifted to Karachi's Jinnah Hospital for treatment but his condition is said to be critical, police added.

Police said that the victim's friend, who accidentally shot him, has fled along with the weapon, adding that a search for him is underway.