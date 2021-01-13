Pakistan to bolster economic, commercial ties with Bangladesh

Photo: MOFA

DHAKA: Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui on Wednesday said that Pakistan wants to bolster economic and commercial ties with Bangladesh.

He was holding a meeting with the President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Rizwan Rahman in Bangladesh's capital city.



According to a report by Geo News, Ambassador Siddiqui hoped that the forum of Joint Economic Commission between the two countries would be activated soon. He also highlighted the need to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi in order to promote trade and commerce, in addition to starting direct shipment facility from Karachi to Chattogram port.



He also said that Pakistan’s fashion industry could also enter into a useful partnership with Bangladesh’s textile sector, adding that Pakistan is committed to promoting all aspects of bilateral relations between the two states.



While agreeing with the High Commissioner, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the participation of Pakistani entrepreneurs in the recently-held 1st DCCI Business Conclave-2021 was encouraging. He laid stress on boosting regional trade from the platform of SAARC too.

DCCI senior vice-president N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA and vice-president Monowar Hossain also attended the meeting.