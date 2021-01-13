Nadeem Afzal Chan steps down as PM Imran Khan's spokesperson: sources

PM Imran Khan's spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan reportedly had differences with PTI govt



Sources say one of the major reasons behind Chan's exit was PM's delay in visiting Machh massacre victims' families protesting for justice

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has stepped down from his post as Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

The sources said that his exit came on the back of differences with the PTI regime.

According to the sources, one of the major reasons behind Chan quitting his office was PM Imran Khan's almost a week-long delay in visiting the Machh massacre victims' families who were demanding justice by staging a protest in freezing temperatures on Quetta's Western Bypass.



On January 8, in a statement on Twitter, Chan had written: "O the bodies of the helpless, innocent labourers, I am ashamed."

In a meeting earlier today, PM Imran Khan had criticised his aides and ministers for disagreeing with the PTI government's official policies — leading Chan to resign.

The aide had also maintained a low profile since some time and was not seen defending either the premier or the PTI regime.

It may be noted that Chan had resigned from the PPP on April 18, 2018 to join the PTI.