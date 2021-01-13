Marriyam Aurangzeb lashes out at NAB, govt over Broadsheet scandal

Marriyum Aurangzeb stresses that the discussions held between Shahzad Akbar and the British firm should be made public

PML-N Central Secretary Information says the Broadsheet scandal is "the biggest money laundering case in the history of Pakistan"

ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb on Wednesday criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the PTI-led government over the Broadsheet scandal, saying that the matter has brought shame to the national institutions of the country.



While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said that the “selected” prime minister, through his political statement, has asked his opponents to "talk about the Broadsheet issue".

She said that the opposition parties do not hold any intention “to make use of a dictator's conspiracy against the country" to obtain a concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Broadsheet, with its revelations, "has given a charge sheet against a dictator and selected ruler”, she said.

“Pervez Musharraf gave Rs6 billion to a private company. He did not give Rs6 billion out of his own pocket; the dictator used the people's money against democracy,” she said.

The 'NAB-Niazi nexus'

The PML-N leader further said today the that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) "basically tells the story of a nexus with Niazi".

“NAB documents showed that billions were recovered, but Pervez Musharraf did not pay Rs25 million because there was no recovery. Lies were told. Pervez Musharraf, PPP, and the PML-N did not give money to Broadsheet because it was all lie,” she lashed out.

She maintained that Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with Broadsheet on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that there was no official agreement between NAB and Broadsheet.

Aurangzeb then asked: “In which public treasury was the recovery that Broadsheet claims was made was deposited? That recovery is going to the NAB-Niazi nexus.”

'Everything is a lie'

Broadsheet has revealed that the Sharif family did not contact the firm, she said, adding that if there is no agreement between NAB and Broadsheet then why would Sharif family contact the firm in the first place.

“First Musharraf caused damage to the national exchequer, now Imran Khan gave Rs4.5 billion to the British firm," she added.

Aurangzeb stressed that the discussions held between Shahzad Akbar and the British firm should be made public.” "How much commission was taken? An investigation should be done,” the PML-N lawmaker said.

Taking a hard stance on the PTI-led regime, Aurangzeb said that Broadsheet has brought great shame to PM Imran’s advisers, the "NAB-Niazi nexus", and former president Pervez Musharraf.

The PML-N spokesperson said that "the biggest money laundering in the history of Pakistan is unfolding today".

“Imran Khan, you are sitting on your post and looking for NRO, [but] we demand your resignation,” Aurangzeb asserted.

She went on to say that Broadsheet has "exposed the outdated system and the conspiracies that have been hatched against the prime ministers elected through a dictatorial system".

“A dictator [Pervez Musharraf] gave Rs6 billion to a company registered six months prior. The amount was given to file a case against the elected prime minister,” she alleged.

'Some became precious to NAB while others became its victims'

She said that Broadsheet was asked to file a case against Nawaz Sharif. The company was given a list of political rivals to file a case and those who were part of Musharraf's cabinet were ordered to be removed from the list.

“Some became precious to NAB while others became NAB’s victims,” she added.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that billions of rupees were recovered, according to NAB and government documents. "Pervez Musharraf did not give Rs4 million to Broadsheet. There was no recovery, forgery was done,” she said, adding that the British firm has said that Shahzad Akbar and NAB’s attitude was “very disappointing”.

“Imran sahib paid Rs4 billion because dictatorial thinking still prevails in the country,” Aurangzeb claimed.

'Tip of the iceberg'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Broadsheet is just the tip of the iceberg. He said this in a series of tweets about the corruption of the elite in Pakistan and how it stands exposed.

The Panama papers exposed the corruption and money laundering of Pakistan's ruling elite and now they have been exposed again after the Broadsheet revelations, PM Khan wrote on Twitter.





A day earlier, Information Minister Shibli Faraz had announced an inter-ministerial committee to investigate the Broadsheet scandal.