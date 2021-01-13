Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a public gathering in Loralai, on January 13, 2021. — YouTube

Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Wednesday, said that the "fake prime minister cannot decide" which country he wants to model Pakistan after.



"This is a fake government and a fake prime minister with no sense and no ideology," Fazlur Rehman said, during a public gathering in Balochistan's Loralai district.

"Sometimes he (the prime minister) says there should be a system of governance modeled after the state of Madina, sometimes he calls for a Chinese system, others for a Iranian system or an American system," the chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl faction said.

He said that the true custodians of Pakistan are its people, "a sea of whom shows up at our meetings and has a purpose and a vision".

The PDM chief went on to say that the country's rulers "lack self-confidence".

Fazlur Rehman said that "it is clear Imran Khan has to go", adding: "Such a government has now come to power that the people are asking for the old thieves to return so they can at least afford to break bread."

He reiterated the Opposition's stance that the government "came through rigging".

"Our fight now is to restore democracy in Pakistan. It is for the sovereignty of the Parliament and the rule of law," Fazlur Rehman said.

"All the political parties of the country are on one platform and the nation is on one platform," he added.

'Will not surrender rights given by 18th Amendment'

He demanded that the 18th Amendment, which guarantees provincial autonomy, be implemented in letter and spirit. "We are not ready to surrender our rights to the Centre."

"The Constitution dictates that the share of rights for a province can increase, but they can never be reduced," he said.

Call to action

Fazlur Rehman urged the gathering to "fill up the streets". "The streets of Islamabad must run full with all of you there," he said.

"We will see to the fulfilment of all our just demands," he vowed.

Foreign funding case

Speaking of the foreign funding case the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is embroiled in, the PDM chief alleged: "Money came from India, Europe and Israel in the foreign funding case."

"Today, a founding member of your party is tired of going to the Election Commission (to answer to the charges)," he added.

"Where did this money come from? Let the Election Commission take account," Fazlur Rehman demanded.

He said that the PDM will hold a protest on January 19 outside the Election Commission of Pakistan to demand a thorough and transparent probe into the case.

'Fazlur Rehman formed 4 companies in the names of frontmen'

On the other hand, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed claimed that certain details associated with Fazlur Rehman's assets have come to light.

Addressing a press conference, Murad Saeed said that Fazlur Rehman is "reluctant to respond, but we have revealed property worth billions belonging to Fazlur Rehman's son-in-law and have brought Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Hajj corruption case to light".

Saeed alleged that the JUI-F chief formed four companies in the name of Hajj, all registered under the names of frontmen. "Fazlur Rehman's frontman Rauf Mamake also has a frontman of his own — his driver," the minister claimed.

He said that this mirrors "the story of Asif Ali Zardari".

The minister said that Fazlur Rehman "cannot stand" that the prime minister speaks of the state of Madina, fought the case of Kashmir and Palestine.

"The people have rejected him in all the public gatherings (of the PDM)."