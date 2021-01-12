Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan foreign ministers to hold trilateral meeting in Islamabad

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, and FM Qureshi. — Twitter/The News/File

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers are set to hold the second trilateral meeting on 13 January in Islamabad.



Per the statement issued, the first round of the trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017. For the upcoming meeting, the three sides will exchange views on several pressing matters and how to achieve development targets.

The three countries are set to discuss "global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment, and climate change and to achieve economic development targets."

The foreign ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education, and cultural cooperation.



It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture, and history — deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Islamabad for a two-day visit on Jan 13, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

The visit holds importance as it is the first since 2010 by an Azeri foreign minister. Bayramov is set to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit.



Moreover, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu due to pay a visit to Pakistan today, according to the Foreign Office. The visit of the Turkish official to Pakistan will help deepen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, the Foreign Office added.