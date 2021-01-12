Auditor general's powers enhanced under new bill: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz addressing a press briefing following a meeting of the federal cabinet, in Islamabad, on January 12, 2021. — APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Tuesday, in a post-cabinet meeting briefing said that the cabinet has approved a bill under which the powers of the auditor general of Pakistan will be enhanced to ensure transparency.

He also said that automation and digitisation will be introduced in the office of the auditor general and issuance of cheques will be automated to prevent any kind of delay and fraud.

The minister vowed that the government is working hard to bring about institutional reforms and it was decided that these will be made public soon.

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal

Faraz said that an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to probe the Broadsheet LLC scandal.

An interview of Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi has surfaced on YouTube in which he makes several claims regarding the firm's investigation into the assets of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held abroad.

"This is a problem that started in 2000 when an NRO was given to PML-N and [PPP] and then it was as if the matter went into cold storage [...] 200 names were given [to the asset recovery firm] of people who illegally sent the country's wealth abroad.

"Different interviews have come forth and after the High Court's decision in England, an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to further dissect the matter," said Faraz.

He said that the committee will not only minutely probe the fine points of the case, it will determine "how the country's wealth was looted, and how the firm, after it made important discoveries, was approached by someone said to be Nawaz Sharif's cousin to have the family's name removed from the matter, after which the CEO said 'we don't deal with crooks'".

The information minister said that those who "made a mockery out of the state institutions, hurt the nation's wealth and dragged the country into litigation which has caused great embarrassment" will be dealt with after the committee shares its own findings "soon".

According to Geo News, the prime minister, during the meeting urged the cabinet to see to it that the "truth is shared with the nation" in the Broadsheet case.

"You must tell the nation how these people attempted to negotiate with Broadsheet," PM Imran Khan said to the cabinet.

Crackdown against petrol smuggling

Furthermore, a crackdown has begun against petrol pumps selling smuggled petrol, Radio Pakistan reported, citing the information minister.

"A crackdown has started against petrol pumps involved in selling substandard smuggled petrol, which poses hazards not only to the environment, but also adversely impacts functionality of the vehicles," according to the publication.

Due to the sale of smuggled petrol, a loss of Rs180 billion rupees to the national exchequer has been witnessed, said Faraz, adding that 2,090 pumps have been identified that are involved in such dealings.

He said that so far 192 petrol pumps have been sealed for selling substandard smuggled oil and that these fueling stations have been directed to furnish record of their sale and purchase within one week.

PM orders new probe in Satti case if family unsatisfied

Faraz said that during the meeting, Minister for Planning Asad Umar raised the matter of the death of Osama Nadeem Satti in police firing over which Prime Minister Imran Khan "expressed his strong displeasure and annoyance", according to Radio Pakistan.

The Joint Investigation Committee formed to investigate the killing has presented its report to the interior secretary, but the prime minister "expressed the resolve that new probe would be arranged if family members of the deceased youth are not satisfied with the JIT's findings", the national broadcaster added.

The minister said an inquiry will be organised "to the satisfaction of Osama Satti's family" and the culprits will be brought to justice.

Policy of shortage of food commodities

Faraz said the prime minister also instructed the formulation of a policy within fifteen days to address the shortage of wheat and other food items in the country.







