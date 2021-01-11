HEC demands revision of budget, asks govt to increase it

The Higher Education Commission's (HEC) logo. — Twitter/HEC

Higher Education Commission on Monday asked the government to increase its budget as it was facing issues due to lack of funds.



During a session of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Education, HEC officials said the institution does not receive the full amount allocated in the budget.

The session was chair by Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi while lawmakers Andleeb Abbas, Wajiha Akram and others attended it.

Stressing that the budget has not been revised, the HEC officials maintained that universities repeatedly sought grants. "Where will we bring the money for the grants?"



The commission has urged the standing committee to ask the federal government to increase their budget.

Briefing the committee about online classes, the HEC officials said 113,614 out of 118,331 courses are now taught online.

