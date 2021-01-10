Bomb explosion in Turbat injures five

Police on Sunday said that at least five people were injured in an explosion at the Cinema Bazaar in Turbat, Balochistan.



According to sources, the injured have been moved to District Headquarters Hospital in Turbat for medical treatment.

The Frontier Corps (FC) personnel have cordoned off the area to investigate the matter, officials said, adding that the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Last week, eleven coal mine workers were killed and four others were seriously injured after armed men opened fire at them at Machh coalfield in Balochistan’s Bolan district.

Police had said that armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains where they shot them. At least 10 were confirmed dead and the injured were said to be in critical condition.