Power being restored across Pakistan after major breakdown

ISLAMABAD: After a massive power breakdown plunged the country into darkness late Saturday, electricity supply was restored in major parts of the country Sunday morning.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said the power breakdown occurred due to a technical fault at the Guddu power plant which resulted in frequency falling from 50 to zero in seconds. He added that the authorities managed to restart Tarbela power station and began restoring supply.

Addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, the energy minister said it would take a few more hours for power to be fully restored across the country.

“We energised Tarbela power plant twice, which initiated the restoration process," he said, adding that electricity has been restored in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Jhang and Multan, while K-Electric has been provided 400MVA.

Omar Ayub said teams are facing difficulties due to heavy fog and the exact reason behind the technical fault will be identified once the fog lifts.

"The reason for the breakdown has not been ascertained yet. The technical fault occurred in a particular area," he said.

The federal ministers criticised past governments for focusing solely on power generation and neglecting the transmission system. "Under the government of PML-N, the country saw eight major power breakdowns," said the energy minister.

"When the incumbent government assumed office, no work had been done to upgrade the transmission system. We are now investing in the transmission and distribution system. A $6 billion transmission line has been laid in Matiari."

Power restored

Taking to Twitter, the energy minister said 500kv and 220 kv grid stations have been restored across the country and power supply has resumed in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Dharki, Guddu, Rohri, Shikarpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Sivi, Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Jhelum, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Sargodha.

"Teams are busy restoring electricity for other cities," he added.



