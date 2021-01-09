Five cops sacked in Usama Nadeem Satti murder case

Osama Nadeem was going back home when he was dead shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week. — Photo courtesy Geo News

Five police officials, who were involved in the killing of the young man named Osama Nadeem in Islamabad, were fired on Friday on the charges of misconduct, read the notification.

The accused officials include Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constable Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassar, and Saeed.



The youth was going back home when he was dead shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

According to the initial statement by the police, the incident was cited as a robbery case. Later, five policemen were arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under anti-terrorism and murder provisions.

On the other hand, the young man’s father, in a complaint to the police, had stated his son was returning home after dropping off a friend at 2am.

“My son was shot multiple times. They (anti-terror squad) openly committed terrorism by aiming at the windscreen instead of the tires," he had said.

The father had demanded that the personnel involved be charged with terrorism.

He had said that his son had informed him about a past occasion when he had had a heated exchange with some police personnel who according to Usama had "threatened him of dire consequences".