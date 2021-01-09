close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 9, 2021

Five cops sacked in Usama Nadeem Satti murder case

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 09, 2021
Osama Nadeem was going back home when he was dead shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week. — Photo courtesy Geo News
  • The  officials include Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constables Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassar, and Saeed
  • As per the notification, the policemen were fired for misconduct
  • The youth was shot dead on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop

Five police officials, who were involved in the killing of the young man named Osama Nadeem in Islamabad, were fired on Friday on the charges of misconduct, read the notification.

The accused officials include Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constable Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassar, and Saeed.

The youth was going back home when he was dead shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

According to the initial statement by the police, the incident was cited as a robbery case. Later, five policemen were arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under anti-terrorism and murder provisions.

On the other hand, the young man’s father, in a complaint to the police, had stated his son was returning home after dropping off a friend at 2am.

“My son was shot multiple times. They (anti-terror squad) openly committed terrorism by aiming at the windscreen instead of the tires," he had said.

The father had demanded that the personnel involved be charged with terrorism.

He had said that his son had informed him about a past occasion when he had had a heated exchange with some police personnel who according to Usama had "threatened him of dire consequences".

Latest News

More From Pakistan