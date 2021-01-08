Five motorcycles set ablaze as commuters, protestors clash at Hazara protest site

According to police, some commuters tried to reach Shahrah-e-Faisal using sidewalks and alleys, which led to a clash with protesters

Protests and sit-ins against the Machh tragedy continued in at least 25 areas across the metropolis for a fourth day



The demonstrations are being held in solidarity with the thousands of Hazaras

KARACHI: Frustrated commuters on Friday clashed with protesters holding sit-ins in around 28 different areas of the city against the Machh tragedy at Sharah-e-Faisal.



As per the police, some commuters, trying to reach Shahrah-e-Faisal using sidewalks and alleys, engaged in a heated argument with the protesters.

Following the incident, the commuters abandoned their motorbikes and fled the scene.

Police said that five of those vehicles were later set on fire by unidentified persons, adding that a probe of the matter is underway.

Protests and sit-ins against the Machh tragedy continue in at least 25 areas across the metropolis for a fourth day on Friday.

The protests are being staged in solidarity with the thousands of Hazaras, including women and children, staging a sit-in at the Western Bypass in extremely cold weather for the last six days against the execution of 10 coal miners in Machh.

Karachi traffic police, in a statement, has advised citizens to take alternative routes and avoid areas including Numaish to Nawai-e-Waqt, Kamran Chowrangi, Airport to Natha Khan, Shah Faisal Colony, Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi, Stargate, and Safoora Chowrangi among others.