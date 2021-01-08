Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood Zindabad, says Ertugrul actor Celal Ali

Celal Ali flashes a thumbs up in his Instagram photo. — Instagram

Ertugrul actor Celal Ali, who plays Abdul Rahman Alp in the world famous TV series, recently tweeted good wishes for the people of Pakistan from Turkey.

In his latest Instagram post, Celal Ali offers his greetings to the people of Pakistan, referring to himself as "Pakistan's old brother who has come with the crescent and the star".

Ali is part of the Ertugrul team that is in Pakistan to discuss a joint Pakistan-Turkey drama serial with senior government officials.

In a message for the "people of the brotherly crescent country" Celal said that the people of Turkey were standing with Pakistanis and were not only offering them greetings but also praying for them.

PM Imran Khan meets Ertugrul team

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the Pakistani entertainment industry to take inspiration from the famous Turkish show and come up with a quality local production to provide the youth with a welcoming Ertugrul-like alternative of substandard and glamorized content.



“If Pakistani film and drama industry presents quality local production, it will not only progress but also provide the youth with an alternative of substandard and glamorized content, which will be welcomed like that in the case of Ertugrul,” he had said.

The prime minister had expressed these views during a meeting here with the founding team of popular Turkish drama serial Ertugrul led by Kemal Tekden.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi, and the representatives of Turkish and Pakistan film industry were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the proposed television series based on the role of renowned Sub-continent personality Turk Lala in the Khilafat Movement, to be produced through cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan.