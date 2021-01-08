Three foreign scholarships' deadline is near: HEC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Higher Education Commission has reminded students who are looking forward to applying for scholarships abroad that three of the programmes deadlines' were right around the corner.
Taking to Twitter, the HEC on Friday said: "These #scholarship programmes are currently open/active for intake of September 2021 batch."
The scholarships include the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships, Commonwealth PhD Scholarships, and Chinese Government Scholarships, it said.
Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships — January 15
Commonwealth PhD Scholarships 2021 — January 18
Chinese Government Scholarships 2021 — January 18