Fri Jan 08, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Three foreign scholarships' deadline is near: HEC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021
The logo of the HEC. — File photo

The Higher Education Commission has reminded students who are looking forward to applying for scholarships abroad that three of the programmes deadlines' were right around the corner.

Taking to Twitter, the HEC on Friday said: "These #scholarship programmes are currently open/active for intake of September 2021 batch."

The scholarships include the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships, Commonwealth PhD Scholarships, and Chinese Government Scholarships, it said.

Deadlines to apply:

Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships — January 15

Commonwealth PhD Scholarships 2021 — January 18

Chinese Government Scholarships 2021 — January 18 

