Pakistan’s army chief bestowed with Bahrain Order





COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has been honoured by the Bahrain Order (first class) award by the country's crown prince.

Bahrain bestows Bahrain Order (first class) award on Gen Bajwa.

Award given to Pakistan Army chief for his efforts to strengthen defence ties between the two countries.

Army chief visited Bahran from January 6-8.



RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was honoured by the Bahrain Order (first class) award by the country's crown prince.

The award was bestowed on the army chief by Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa in recognition of his services to bolster defence cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain.

COAS Bajwa visited Bahrian from January 6-8 to meet the country's civil and military leadership.

During his visit, the army chief met and held talks with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, The Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander & Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander-In-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces & His Royal Highness, Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion," read a statement from the ISPR.

The Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their "special relationship" with Pakistan, according to the ISPR, and resolved to improve ties further between the two countries.

Later on, the army chief witnessed the closing ceremony of the PAK- Bahrain joint military exercise, AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp.

"He appreciated standard of training and the results [of the joint exercise] attained," said the ISPR. Gen Bajwa pointed out that the exercise highlighted both countries' efforts against terrorism.