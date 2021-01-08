Balochistan govt removes DC Kachhi, DPO following Machh tragedy

Photo: Geo/tv

QUETTA: Following the Machh massacre in which 10 coal miners belonging to the Hazara community were brutally killed, the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi as well as the District Police Officer (DPO) for their negligence which led to the incident five days back.

According to Geo.tv, a notification has been issued in this regard. The chief minister has condemned the brutal killing and has expressed his strong disapproval of the negligent attitude shown towards the protection of minorities.

CM Jam Kamal Khan has also directed forces to ensure fool-proof security across the province so that such untoward incidents could be prevented in future.

The Chief Secretary of Balochistan has issued a notification, ordering the immediate removal of Deputy Commissioner Kachhi.

On Sunday, ten colliers were killed and four others seriously injured after armed men opened fire at them at the Machh coalfield in Balochistan's Bolan district.



The coal miners, according to police, were taken to nearby mountains where they were shot.

The 10 miners were kidnapped before dawn on Sunday as they slept near the remote coal mine in the southwestern mountainous Machh area — 60 kilometres southeast of Quetta city.

The militant group Daesh has claimed the attack, according to SITE Intelligence, which monitors militant activities worldwide.