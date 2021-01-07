close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
January 7, 2021

Prisoner involved in murder case uploads Tik tok videos viral on social media

MULTAN: The Tik Tok videos made by a prisoner at the District Jail Multan went viral on social media.

The prisoner is involved in a murder case and incarcerated at the District Jail Multan.

According to details, the accused had been uploading TikTok videos on social media after making them in the prison despite the prohibition of using a mobile phone in jail.

When the jail officials learned about the activity, they began probing the matter.

Superintendent District Jail Zaheer Virk said in this regard that an investigation of the incident is under way.

