Thu Jan 07, 2021
Khalid Mustafa
January 7, 2021

Tabish Gauhar resigns as special assistant to the PM on power

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, Tabish Gauhar, has resigned from his post, Geo News reported. 

According to sources, the prime minister's aide sent in his resignation via WhatsApp last night. 

Sources said that  Gauhar had adopted a very tough stance on the Independent Power Producers  (IPPs) negotiation with the government. 

