close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 7, 2021

Pakistan test fires Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 07, 2021

Pakistan successfully test launched Fatah-1, the indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The rocket system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres. "The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory," said the ISPR.

The statement added that President Dr Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of the flight test.


Latest News

More From Pakistan