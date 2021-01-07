KP govt devises anti-coronavirus vaccine distribution

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised a plan for anti-coronavirus vaccine disbursement.

According to the document issued by authorities, a provincial vaccine administration and coordination cell (PVACC) has been established which will be led by the KP health secretary.

District vaccine administration and coordination cells have also been established across all 35 districts including the tribal areas. These will be led by the additional deputy commissioners (ADCs).

At least 280 health facilities have been identified and the provincial government has formed a health vaccine administration cell (HFVAC) across the province including the merged districts where the vaccine will be administered to frontline health works in the first phase.

A training was held for provincial and district master on vaccine administration and data flow on January 4 while cascade trainings are underway.



The cold chain assessment has been completed and the supply chain management mechanism would be developed after "clarity from the federal government".

The provincial government has also developed adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) strategy.