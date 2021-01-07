Shaniera Akram writes love letter to Karachi

Shaniera Akram posted a heartfelt note for Karachi on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akran shares heartfelt note about Karachi on Instagram.

She said Karachi is an eagle that still looks into the eye without any fright



Karachi is a personification of these damaged wings in which we believe and have the faith that it can fly high and conquer all its fears, Akram captioned her picture.



Philanthropist Shaniera Akram, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, has praised the resilience and diversity of Karachi, saying that it is an eagle that still looks into the eye without any fright and although it can fly away, it remains devoted to where it belongs.

Akram wrote a touching ode to Karachi on Instagram where she expressed her feeling for the city. " Karachi is a personification of these damaged wings in which we believe and have the faith that it can fly high and conquer all its fears."

"The city of lights, the city of diversity and the city of hearts held so tightly by its people, more than a city it’s home to all who pass through or plant their feet," Akram said.



"That is why we will never turn our back or give up on our beautiful city and it’s future. We are the change and we are it's a support system. Together we can heal, build, and grow. Karachi is We, Karachi is Us and Karachi is love!" she concluded.



This is not the first time Akram is seen exhibiting her love for the metropolis. She actively campaigns for beach cleaning and other social issues.