Suspension of gas leads to closure of 12-plus factories in Sindh

Representational image. Photo: Geo.

KARACHI: Suspension of gas supply by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has led to the closure of more than a dozen factories in Nooriabad and Kotri industrial area, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce's Vice-President Adeel Siddiqui said that the suspension of gas supply to the industrial zone has affected several other factories too, including textile, yarn, and cable makers.

He said that gas being produced in Sindh is not being supplied to the factories. As per an agreement with the Ministry of Energy, it was decided that the government would increase the rates of gas from Rs786 to Rs930 per MMBTU because of the difference between LNG and local gas but instead of implementing it, the SSGC suspend gas altogether.

He demanded that the gas needs of the industrial zone should be met, otherwise the export sector would be affected.