Wed Jan 06, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 6, 2021

Three boys killed in hand grenade explosion in Peshawar

Three brothers were killed after a hand grenade exploded in Peshawar's Zangli area, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to police, the three brothers were playing in the fields when they found the hand grenade.

The children, after picking it up from the fields, brought it to their house and started playing with it. "While they were playing with it, the grenade exploded," police said.

The police said that the children's father is a cab driver in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

