Karachi weather to remain chilly, dry during next 24 hours

The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7°C to 9 °C for the rest of the day, said the weather department. Photo: File

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday said that cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in Karachi during the next 24 hours.



The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8.5 °C while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7°C to 9 °C for the rest of the day, said the weather department.

The humidity has been recorded at 50% whereas winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 9 km per hour.

On the other hand, extremely cold, dry weather conditions prevail in the northern districts of Balochistan. According to the weather department, -7°C temperature was recorded in Quetta Valley, whereas, the temperature in Kalat was recorded at -8 °C, -4°C in Dalbadin, -3°C in Panjgur and Nokandi.

Whereas -1 °C was recorded in Zhob, 2 °C in Khuzdar, 4°C in Sibi, 5 °C in Lasbela, and 7°C was recorded in Gwadar.

Heavy snowfall in Pakistan's Northern areas drops temperature

Pakistan's northern areas including different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan receive heavy snowfall that has affected the flow of traffic at the Karakoram Highway.

Due to heavy snowfall in Hunza, Astor, Ghazar, and Diamer, roads have been blocked and the traffic has been disrupted and people are also facing a shortage of fuel, food, and medicine.

Given the difficult weather conditions, the administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to remain indoors most of the time.

Meanwhile, it is also snowing intermittently in Astor and Hunza.



Murree and most cities of Azad Kashmir are also in the grip of the severe cold after rain and snowfall have dropped the temperature in these areas.