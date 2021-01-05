Coronavirus vaccine: Russia eyes Sputnik V's registration in Pakistan

Representational image. — The News/File

Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev has expressed an interest in getting their COVID-19 vaccine registered in Pakistan, Geo News reported Tuesday citing sources.



The Russian official, in a letter written to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, has sought details about getting the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V registered in Pakistan.



In the letter, Dmitriev said that Sputnik V is one of the first registered vaccines in the world which has been "certified for emergency use."

The Russian official reportedly said that the vaccine is 91.4% effective against the virus, adding that it would be available for public use in February 2021.



He said that the vaccine's price had fallen down from $22 to $10 per dose, adding that the vaccine was much cheaper as compared to others.

The Sputnik V vaccine can be stored at -2 degrees Celcius to -8, he wrote in the letter, per sources, adding that "Sputnik V is easier to store than other vaccines."

In November, the Sputnik V proved to be 92% effective in preventing coronavirus during interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund had said.



Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August 2019, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September.