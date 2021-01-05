Coronavirus vaccine: Russia eyes Sputnik V's registration in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev has expressed an interest in getting their COVID-19 vaccine registered in Pakistan, Geo News reported Tuesday citing sources.
The Russian official, in a letter written to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, has sought details about getting the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V registered in Pakistan.
In the letter, Dmitriev said that Sputnik V is one of the first registered vaccines in the world which has been "certified for emergency use."
The Russian official reportedly said that the vaccine is 91.4% effective against the virus, adding that it would be available for public use in February 2021.
He said that the vaccine's price had fallen down from $22 to $10 per dose, adding that the vaccine was much cheaper as compared to others.
The Sputnik V vaccine can be stored at -2 degrees Celcius to -8, he wrote in the letter, per sources, adding that "Sputnik V is easier to store than other vaccines."
In November, the Sputnik V proved to be 92% effective in preventing coronavirus during interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund had said.
Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August 2019, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September.