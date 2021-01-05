Bilawal Bhutto says he is unable to understand MQM's coalition with the PTI

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File

KARACHI: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that he is unable to understand why the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) formed a coalition with the PTI-led federal government, adding that instead of focusing on "its own helplessness which forced it to form a coalition with the government, it should think about the helplessness of people."

As reported by Geo News, Bilawal was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of the Karachi Neighbourhoods Improvement Project.

Lamenting how Karachi has been "deprived of its rights despite being the biggest city of Pakistan and the economic hub of the country," Bilawal said that those who have been chosen from this city [the MQM] failed to get the city's rightful share from the Centre.

The PPP chairman added that when the World Bank had said that the infrastructure of the city will cost $10 billion and "we raised the issue, our demand was subjected to mockery".



"If we invest in Karachi, the whole country will benefit from it. The Sindh government is doing whatever it can to alleviate the problems of Karachi," he maintained.

He added that even though the Sindh government had limited resources, it is employing efforts and serving the masses, adding that after inaugurating the People's Square in Karachi, his government has inaugurated the Fishermen's Square in Korangi today.



Bilawal further said that representatives of the party had been "selected" even before he was born.

"Ask MQM workers what they have done for the people of Korangi so far," Bilawal remarked, adding that those in the corridors of power "that enjoy being in the government" must pay attention to the people of Karachi.

He said that MQM's style of governance is depriving Karachi of its rights, adding that he is "unable to understand MQM's [motives]."

"The public does not want MQM to stay with the government for one more day," he said.

"The government was established because the MQM voted in its favour."