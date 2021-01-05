Sindh CM annoyed at constant criticism by ruling party leaders

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaking during an event in Karachi. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday expressed his indignation at the ruling party leaders who, according to him, constantly criticise the PPP-led provincial government. He went on to say that PTI leaders are "enemies of Sindh and cannot digest its progress".

"The lickspittles of 'Sadiq Anday' start criticising us every morning," Shah said, using a reference to the Supreme Court's declaration of Prime Minister Imran Khan being "sadiq,' or honest leader, in combination with the skyrocketing prices of eggs, or 'anday'.

"They hold regular meetings to figure out how to malign the government of Sindh," he mentioned. "They are the enemies of Sindh and they cannot digest the progress of the province."

CM Shah also lamented that the PTI regime had not paid Sindh its due and promised share of Rs63 billion. Yet, despite the cited scarcity of resources, he underlined that the PPP-led government of Sindh has been working for the welfare of the people in the province without any discrimination.

"Internal roads in Umar Village and [Karachi's] Ibrahim Hyderi are being constructed," with a route connecting Ibrahim Hyderi to Lat Basti, he explained, adding that the Mehran Highway would also be built soon.

The chief minister said the Sindh government had started a lot of development projects in Korangi, including the Yellow Line project which will be connected to the neighbourhood.

"Funding for the Yellow Line project has been approved," the Sindh CM stated, adding that work on it would soon commence.