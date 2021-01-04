Fawad Chaudhry meets Turkish actor who portrays Osman Ghazi

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry visited the set of historical Turkish series "Kurulus:Osman".

A picture of the minister is doing the rounds on social media in which the firebrand politician is seen posing with lead actor Burak Ozcivit, who portrays Osman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

It was not immediately known when the minister met the Turkish actor but Burak's outfit suggests it happened recently after his character became the Bey of the Kayi tribe.

The Turkish series is highly popular in Pakistan because it is the sequel to Dirilis:Ertugrul which is being aired on the country's state-run TV with Urdu dubbing.

The TV series started airing in the month of Ramzan on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.