Pakistan

Web Desk
January 4, 2021

Pakistan's embassy in Washington DC closed amid 'exposure to COVID-19'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 04, 2021

WASHINGTON DC: Pakistan's Embassy in Washington DC has closed down temporarily due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

According to Geo.tv, sources said two employees tested positive for COVID-19. A statement issued by the embassy Monday said the embassy would remain closed for three days – January 4 to January 6.

“In the meantime, we will carry out decontamination of the premises and testing of the staff,” it said.

Although consular services will remain suspended during this period, online facilities for visa and passport renewal, as well as mail-in visa services, will remain open.

The statement also provided emergency contacts.


