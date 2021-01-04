UHS students want all professional exams delayed due to coronavirus

University of Health Sciences (UHS). — Facebook

Medical students and their relatives took to social media on Monday to demand the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to postpone all medical examinations due to the novel coronavirus.

#DelayAllProffsUHS started trending today, with Pakistani Twitterati calling on the university to postpone the examinations in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan tweeted that the government would discuss medical colleges' examinations in an important meeting tomorrow.

Assad Bajwa spoke about the dangers of the infection spreading once students undertake exams.

Another posted the number of infections around the country and how authorities were adamant on holding examinations.

Another person spoke about how students cannot maintain SOPs in hostels and hence would contribute to the disease spreading across the country.

Govt decides to reopen schools in phases

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had earlier today announced that schools and educational institutions will reopen across the country in three phases.

"On January 18, classes for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 — those that have exams — will resume," he had said during a news conference along with SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. "This means that students of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will go to their schools and colleges from January 18 and their studies will resume."

He had said that in the second phase, students of primary classes till grade 8 will return to schools from January 25.

The minister had said that universities and other higher education institutions will reopen from February 1 in the third and last phase.

Reopening schedule: