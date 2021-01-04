Did you know PM Imran Khan played hockey?

In another throwback photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan reminisced playing Pakistan's national sport in the mid-1960s.

PM Imran Khan has been taking to Instagram with throwback photos lately. On Sunday, he shared a throwback picture from 1989 Pepsi commercial in which he starred alongside the deadly bowling duo of the 1990s, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.



The three cricketers can bee seen in a Test kit, watching a child attempt to hit a ball.

The ad features Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowling deadly bouncers to Imran Khan, who ducks defensively to both deliveries. However, he happens to pull Wasim Akram the second time and hits Waqar Younis for a six as well.



Between the three of them, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis share an impressive 1,149 Test wickets.