PM Imran Khan all praises for NAB

PM Imran Khan. Photo: AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for recovering Rs389 billion during the past two and a half years of the PTI government.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, PM Imran Khan said that when state institutions are allowed to function "independently" and "without political interference", the nation benefits from it.



He said the total recoveries by NAB in 2019 and 2020 amounts to Rs389 billion - more than Rs200 billion than the amount (Rs104 billion) recovered during the ten-year period under the governments of PPP and PML-N. "These were 10 years of dark ages under the corrupt rulers."

The premier said this reveals "how the nation benefits when state institutions are allowed to function independently without political interference".

He added that the Anti-Corruption Unit in Punjab recovered Rs206 billion in 27 months compared to a mere Rs3 billion recovered between 2008 and 2018. "These are clear indications of accountability working when institutions are independent," he claimed.

NAB Karachi's performance during 2020



Meanwhile, a report in Jang said that NAB Karachi investigated a record 105 cases and registered more than 150 inquiries and filed 28 reference throughout 2020.

None of the accused, however, were convicted by courts. In most of the cases, the suspects were acquitted.

The provincial bureau investigated and filed references against leading political leaders including Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Owais Qadir, Timur Talpur, Mustafa Kamal, Agha Siraj Durrani, Nisar Khorro, Sikandar Rahputo, Nasir Shah, Murad Ali Shah and Qaim Ali Shah.



