PMC directed to submit reply in plea against MDCAT 2020 results by Jan 12

SHC directs PMC to submit reply by Jan 12

Students have contended that out of syllabus questions were given in MDCAT 2020

Students say PMC violated court order

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) was granted more time by the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday to file its reply in a petition challenging the Medical and Dental College Test (MDCAT) 2020 results.

The court allowed the PMC to file the reply in the case by January 12 and adjourned the hearing.

The students are contesting that they were given questions out of the syllabus in the MDCAT 2020. They maintained that the PMC’s entry test was against the court orders as it had directed the body that it should be based on a single syllabus.

The students had approached the SHC over the MDCAT 2020 last year citing problems in the entry test which was held in November.

During the last hearing, the lawyer representing the students contended that the PMC had assured students that no question out of the syllabus would appear in the exam but the opposite happened. The lawyer added that in the MDCAT result, his petitioners had cleared the exam.

However, the counsel pleaded that students’ marks had been mixed up.

“There are multiple irregularities in the result,” alleged students’ lawyer Jibran Nasir. He added that the role number is of another student and the result is of another.

PMC lawyer Zeeshan Abdullah told the court that the results of the MDCAT have been released. He said more than 100,000 students took the exam, out of whom 67,000 have been declared successful.