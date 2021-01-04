close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 4, 2021

'Maybe it was full moon': US publication New York Post covers Pakistani 'wolf man'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 04, 2021
The Peshawar man wearing werewolf mask in police custody.

NEW YORK: An American publication,  New York Post has covered the story of a man who was nabbed by  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  (KP) police for scaring women and children by donning a wolf mask on  New Year's Eve after the incident took social media by storm.

The man identified as Asad Khan, a resident of the city’s Moti neighbourhood, reportedly was making roaring noises while riding his motorcycle, the publication quoted Pakistani media.

Khan told the police that he held no intentions for scaring people around him, instead, he was abiding by the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (Sops), as ordered by the government.

The incident, however,  brought amusement for the social media users as they created memes and shared online jokes related to it.

Latest News

More From Pakistan