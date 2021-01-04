'Maybe it was full moon': US publication New York Post covers Pakistani 'wolf man'

The Peshawar man wearing werewolf mask in police custody.





NEW YORK: An American publication, New York Post has covered the story of a man who was nabbed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police for scaring women and children by donning a wolf mask on New Year's Eve after the incident took social media by storm.

The man identified as Asad Khan, a resident of the city’s Moti neighbourhood, reportedly was making roaring noises while riding his motorcycle, the publication quoted Pakistani media.



Khan told the police that he held no intentions for scaring people around him, instead, he was abiding by the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (Sops), as ordered by the government.

The incident, however, brought amusement for the social media users as they created memes and shared online jokes related to it.