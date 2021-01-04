Machh terror attack: Balochistan coal miners to be laid to rest today

Twitter/Hameed Mandokhail/via Geo.tv

Eleven coal miners shot dead after being kidnapped will be laid to rest today in Balochistan's Machh.

The families of the labourers are protesting the execution of the miners on the road leading to Quetta from Machh. They are demanding the Balochistan government arrest the culprits or resign.

Eleven coal miners were shot dead and four others were seriously wounded as unidentified persons attacked them at Machh on Sunday.

Police said that armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains where they opened fire on them. Eleven were confirmed dead by police and the others injured were said to be in critical condition.

The injured were taken to the Machh hospital for treatment. After news of the incident broke, police and FC personnel have arrived at the coal mine.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the incident, referring to it as a "cowardly inhumane act of terrorism". In a tweet, the prime minister called on the FC to use all resources at their disposal to find out who committed the terrorist act and bring them to book.



The Hazara community, as well as other political parties, launched protests on Sunday over the massacre of the coal miners, blocking several roads in the provincial capital.

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) staged a sit-in at Quetta's Western Bypass, demanding the Balochistan government either arrest the terrorists responsible for the Machh massacre or resign.