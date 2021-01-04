PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman accuses govt of 'selling off Kashmir'

PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman waving. Photo: Geo.tv

BAHAWALPUR: The chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that the ruling PTI government has "sold off Kashmir," adding that PDM will take out a rally on February 5 to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Fazlur Rehman was speaking during PDM's rally in Bahawalpur's Seraiki Chowk.

"The failed policies of this government led to the abandonment of [the people of] Kashmir. It left them at the mercy of [Narendra] Modi's tyranny," the PDM chief said, according to a report by Geo News.

Further accusing the government of conspiring against Kashmir, Fazl said that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the "formula to break Kashmir into three parts."

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that "if Modi becomes successful, then the issue of Kashmir will be resolved."

He also accused the government to have received foreign funding, including money allegedly pouring in from Israel.



"The PDM will hold an anti-Israel rally in Karachi on January 21," he said.

Campaign against Imran Khan is like waging "jihad"

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also said that the Opposition's ongoing campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan is equivalent to "jihad", and backtracking from it will be a "major sin".

Praising the PDM, he said that people from all walks of life attended PDM's "grand rally," adding that the attendees of the rally have expressed their "distrust in the PTI-led government."

"The PDM is fighting for democratic freedom," he said. "We have started this national movement for the noble purpose [of democracy]."

Taking a jibe at the PTI, Fazl added that "governments cannot be run through stolen votes," adding that "the real representatives of the public are those who have joined the platform of PDM".

He said that the perspective of PDM is to follow the rule of law and to ensure that the government steps down because "it came to power through rigged elections."

"PDM has politically mature people representing it," Fazl said. "The government has mocked the concept of change."

The PDM chief added that Imran Khan "admitted that he does not know how to run the government."

"Our campaign against Imran Khan is equivalent to jihad. Stepping back will be a major sin," he maintained. "We will continue fighting until this government is sent packing."