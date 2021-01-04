'Wonder Woman 1984' director not satisfied with superheroes

'w"Wonder Woman 1984" director recently shared her views about superheroes after she was praised for her work.

'Wonder Woman' returned to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission: bring holiday cheer to panedemic-weary audiences.

Set in the over-the-top, neon-infused 1980s, “Wonder Woman 1984” is the biggest movie so far to land in theaters and on a U.S. streaming service at the same time.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the Gal Gaddot film, recently expressed her views about superhero movies.

When a user praised her film on Twitter, she said there needed to be even more variety in superhero movies.

Twitter user KJB Movies told Jenkins that he “loved the film,” before calling it “something we haven’t seen in modern day superhero films” and a “breath of fresh air” to the genre.”

After thanking KJB Movies, Jenkins then added, “I agree we need more variety in superhero movies, not less. They are the grand metaphors of our times! Why not use them for it! Particularly as a way to reach the next generation of heroes."