Sheikh Rasheed visits Usama Nadeem's family to offer condolences

Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday paid a visit to the family of Usama Nadeem, the 22-year-old man who was killed during a police encounter on Saturday.

While condoling the deceased's parents, the minister promised that justice will be served and strict action will be taken against those involved.

After the meeting with Usama's family, the minister also spoke to media and condemned the incident which led to the loss of a precious life.

According to Geo News, the minister said that "he would not spare any of the policemen involved in the incident", adding that a case of terrorism would also be filed against them.

The family of the victim, during the minister's visit, demanded inquiry of the incident under the supervision of a senior judge of the high court.

The minister said all legal aspects of the demand would be examined, adding, it would be honoured if the law permits. He said no injustice would be done to anyone as all were equal under the law.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed offering prayers at the residence of slain youth Usama Nadeem Satti. Photo: APP.

The minister also directed the Inspector General Islamabad Police to take steps to prevent any such incident in future.

A judicial magistrate on Sunday also approved the three-day physical remand of the police officials who allegedly killed Usama.

The police officers were presented before Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan who was presiding over a hearing of the case.

Police sought a five-day remand for the suspects but the court instead approved a three-day physical remand.

Five members of Islamabad Police's ATS were arrested on Saturday after the shooting incident.

It should be recalled that Usama was shot dead on Friday night while driving on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad. According to a police spokesperson, officers of the Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) were acting on a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony. When the ATS reached the locality, they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" with tinted windows and asked it to pull over. When the driver failed to comply, the police chased the vehicle and shot at its tires.

“Unfortunately, two bullets hit the driver (Usama),” the spokesperson had added.



The body was then taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. Waqas Khawaja, a PIMS spokesperson, had said the autopsy revealed the young man was shot six times — in the chest, back, and head.

Khawaja had added that the shots were fired from the front.