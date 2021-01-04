Villagers in Hunza construct 1,500 steps through a mountain in just 18 days

HUNZA: Residents of Hunza valley claim to have constructed 1,500 steps after cutting through a mountain, at an extreme temperature of minus 15 degrees centigrade — and they completed the task in just 18 days.

The people living in the village of Galmat in Hunza, including men and women, young and old, all worked together to complete the task.

People living in mountains are known to be strong — both physically and mentally. They are also determined and it is evident through their hard work and bravery, which they have displayed in constructing the hundreds of steps through the hilly passage.

Hunza is a mountainous valley in the autonomous Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan. It is situated in the northern part of Gilgit-Baltistan, bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the west and the Xinjiang region of China to the north-east.



