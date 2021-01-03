Fazal says Opposition struggling to get rid of 'illegal occupation' in Islamabad

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman waves public during the rally. Photo: Geo. tv/File

A spokesperson for the district police said the administration had not yet given permission for the rally.

Fazal said that all PDM leaders stand united on their stance against the government.



He was speaking to the media in Multan.

Opposition leaders are struggling to get rid of the illegal occupation of the government in Islamabad, said the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said on Sunday.

Speaking to media in Multan, Fazal said that all PDM leaders stand united on their stance against the government and there has been no change in it.

“Claims of change in policy are exaggerated and hold no degree of truth,” he maintained, adding that Opposition lawmakers have submitted their resignations to party leaders and the process is still underway.

“Islamabad is not someone's property, we are undertaking a legitimate struggle to get rid of an illegal occupation,” he stressed.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has hosted the PDM rally under Fazl's leadership.



PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the rally will reach Lari Ada Chowk via Dera Iqbal Chandar, and will end at Chowk Seraiki where all three — Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, and Yousuf Raza Gilani — are expected to address the rally.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the district police said the administration had not yet given permission for the rally.



Warning notices have been issued to the organisers to cancel the rally and panaflexes as well as billboards in the city advertising the rally have been removed, he said.

The police spokesperson added that cases have been registered against local PDM officials and workers for violating coronavirus safety protocols. Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that Opposition leaders are struggling to get rid of the illegal occupation of the government in Islamabad.