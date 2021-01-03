The deadly trio: PM Imran Khan shares throwback pic with Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took his fans back to that era when he shared an old picture of his with Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/PmImranKhan

Pakistan cricket fans will recall the era when Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis used to skittle batsmen with their deadly yorkers and bamboozling reverse swing deliveries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took his fans back to that era when he shared an old picture of his with Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. The picture is from a 1989 Pepsi commercial.

The three fast bowlers, all dressed in white kits, can be seen looking down at a child in their midst.

The ad features Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowling deadly bouncers to Imran Khan, who ducks defensively to both deliveries. However, he happens to pull Wasim Akram the second time and hits Waqar Younis for a six as well.

Between the three of them, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis share an impressive 1,149 Test wickets.