Unidentified persons kill 11 coal miners, injure 4 at Machh, Balochistan

MACHH: Eleven coal miners were shot dead and four others were seriously wounded as unidentified persons attacked them at Machh, according to Geo News.

Police said that armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains where they opened fire on them. Eleven were confirmed dead by police and the others injured were said to be in critical condition.

The injured were taken to the Machh hospital for treatment. After news of the incident broke, police and FC personnel have arrived at the coal mine.