Indian quadcopter taken down near LoC: ISPR

The Indian quadcopter that the Pakistan army shot down. — ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday that Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spy quadcopter at Chakothi Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).



The military's media wing, in a statement, said that the quadcopter had intruded 500 metres into Pakistan’s side of the LoC.

On January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by the army in Nausheri Sector along LoC, the ISPR said.



Moreover, a day prior, in the Hotspring Sector, Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter that had come 100 metres inside its territory.

In the year 2020, 16 Indian quadcopters were shot down by the Pakistan Army, the ISPR added.

