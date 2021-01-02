close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 2, 2021

Karachi woman jumps off building after throwing two-year-old girl down

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 02, 2021

A woman in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area threw a two-year-old girl down from a multi-storey building before leaping off herself, Geo News reported Saturday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Maryam, 35, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The toddler, identified as Iman, 2, was miraculously unharmed as people standing below caught her in a stretched out cloth.

In a video of the incident, it can be seen that the woman throws down the child before proceeding to jump off.

Preliminary investigations, according to police, revealed that the woman's husband — from a second marriage — had locked her in a room to stop her from using drugs as she is an "addict".

The woman took the extreme step today after not having stepped out of her house for some days.

The woman's first husband has passed away, according to police, while three of her other children live with the husband's sister.

Maryam, who suffered a fractured leg, was shifted to a nearby welfare hospital on University Road and was later taken to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan